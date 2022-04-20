Charle-Edouard D'Astous Named ECHL Defenseman of the Year

West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies star Charle-Edouard D'Astous has been named the ECHL Defenseman of the Year for 2021-22 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

Named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, D'Astous led all ECHL defensemen with 26 goals, nine power-play goals and seven game-winning goals, ranked second with 57 points and 190 shots on goal, was tied for third with 23 power-play points and was tied for ninth in plus-minus at +21.

D'Astous 26 goals are tied for the third most by a defenseman in a single-season in ECHL history.

MOST GOALS, DEFENSEMAN, SEASON

28 - Jay Neal (Toledo, 1994-95)

27 - Chris Valicevic (Louisiana, 1999-2000)

26 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Utah, 2021-22)

26 - Les Lancaster (Allen, 2020-21)

26 - Rick Corriveau (Toledo, 1994-95)

26 - Joe Cook (Columbus, 1993-94)

Arguably the most memorable moment came on January 5, 2022 when he scored the game winning goal with 1.7 seconds left in regulation at Idaho to give Utah a 2-1 win. D'Astous represented the Grizzlies in the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic, where he had 1 assist and was a +4. It's the first time a Grizzlies player has been named the league's Defenseman of the Year.

The ECHL Defenseman of the Year award is presented annually to the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.

Ben Finkelstein of Newfoundland finished second, followed by Wheeling's Josh Maniscaclo, Randy Gazzola of Toledo and Kansas City's Marcus Crawford.

The winner of the Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year award will be announced on Thursday.

ECHL Defenseman of the Year Award Winners

2021-22 Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Utah Grizzlies

2020-21 Les Lancaster, Allen Americans

2019-20 Alex Breton, Allen Americans

2018-19 Eric Knodel, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles

2016-17 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles

2015-16 Mathew Maione, Wheeling Nailers

2014-15 Mike Little, Florida Everblades

2013-14 Matt Register, Ontario Reign

2012-13 Sacha Guimond, Gwinnett Gladiators

2011-12 Aaron Schneekloth, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Eric Regan, Elmira Jackals

2009-10 J.C. Sawyer, Toledo Walleye

2008-09 Dylan Yeo, Victoria Salmon Kings

2007-08 Peter Metcalf, Alaska Aces

2006-07 Jon Awe, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005-06 Ryan Gaucher, Alaska Aces

2004-05 Ray DiLauro, Wheeling Nailers

2003-04 Corey Neilson, Pensacola Ice Pilots

2002-03 Jim Baxter, Mississippi Sea Wolves

2001-02 Duncan Dalmao, Roanoke Express

2000-01 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1999-00 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1997-98 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1996-97 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1995-96 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1994-95 Brandon Smith, Dayton Bombers

1993-94 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1992-93 Derek Booth, Toledo Storm

1991-92 Scott White, Greensboro Monarchs

1990-91 Brett MacDonald, Nashville Knights

1989-90 Bill Whitfield, Virginia Lancers

1988-89 Kelly Szauter, Erie Panthers

D'Astous and the Grizzlies begin the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs with home games on April 22-23 vs Tulsa. Tickets for every Grizzlies home playoff game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

