Everblades to Hold Warm-Up Jersey Auction Benefiting St. Matthew's House

ESTERO, Fla -- The Florida Everblades will hold a virtual auction on the DASH Auction App this week for game-worn 2021-22 warm-up jerseys. All net proceeds from the virtual auction will be donated to St. Matthew's House. To view the auction, click HERE.

"We're honored to partner with the Everblades for the virtual auction of this beautiful jersey, with the proceeds being used to help people experiencing hunger, homelessness, addiction and poverty in our community. We thank you for your support," said Bill Curry, Vice President of Development for St. Matthew's House.

"We are excited to be teaming up with the important organization of St. Matthew's House for this year's auction of our team warm-up jerseys," said Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "St. Matthew's House has been a great local partner of the Everblades the past few years and continues to make a difference in the lives of so many different individuals. We are looking forward to raising money for this amazing organization and supporting our local community."

Please note that all jerseys only have a number on the back and no nameplate. Additionally, jerseys will not be available to be picked up until after the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs are over.

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction format features three groups of jersey numbers, with a starting bid and buy it now option varying between each jersey. Additionally, the #65 jersey will be raffled off through the DASH auction app with raffle tickets available for $10 each.

The buy it now option is only available from Wednesday, April 20 at 10:00 am through Saturday, April 23 at 8:30 pm on the DASH app. The three groups are as follows:

#1- Goalie #2 #3

#4 #5 #6

#7 #8 #11

#12 #13 #15

#16 #17 #18

#19 #20 #21

#22 #23 #24

#25 #26 #27

#28 #29 #31-Goalie

#33- Goalie #35- Goalie #36

#39 #38 #37- Goalie

#40 #41 #42

#44 #47 #55

#00- Swa

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 12:00 pm on Sunday, April 24. Group 2 jerseys will end at 3:00 pm on Sunday, April 24. Group 3 jerseys and the raffle for the #65 jersey will end at 6:00 pm on Sunday, April 24.

Join us this weekend for games one and two of the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs! Game one is on Friday, April 22 at 7:30 pm. Grab one of the last 239 packages of the season that includes two Premium tickets, one large popcorn and two autographed programs for only $39 and a savings of over 50%! Also, kids 12 and under eat free at Breakaway Sports Pub with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Game two is on Saturday, April 23 at 7:00pm. Enjoy a pregame tailgate from 5-7 pm with live music!

