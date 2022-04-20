2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs Tickets Are on Sale Now

April 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







The Quest for the Kelly Cup runs through Greenville! Single game tickets for the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs Round 1 series against the Florida Everblades are ON SALE NOW!

GAME 3 - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27 | 7:05 PM

Waggin' Wendnesday present by the Noble Dog Hotel

GAME 4 - FRIDAY, APRIL 29 | 7:05 PM

Pregame Party on the Plaza presented by KW Beverage

GAME 5 - SATURDAY, APRIL 30 | 7:05 PM

Don't miss a minute of the action as the Rabbits and the Everblades battle to move one step closer to lifting the Kelly Cup!

