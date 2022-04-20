2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs Tickets Are on Sale Now
April 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
The Quest for the Kelly Cup runs through Greenville! Single game tickets for the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs Round 1 series against the Florida Everblades are ON SALE NOW!
GAME 3 - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27 | 7:05 PM
Waggin' Wendnesday present by the Noble Dog Hotel
GAME 4 - FRIDAY, APRIL 29 | 7:05 PM
Pregame Party on the Plaza presented by KW Beverage
GAME 5 - SATURDAY, APRIL 30 | 7:05 PM
Don't miss a minute of the action as the Rabbits and the Everblades battle to move one step closer to lifting the Kelly Cup!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 20, 2022
- 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs Tickets Are on Sale Now - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Preview of the Division Semifinals of 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs - ECHL
- Everblades to Hold Warm-Up Jersey Auction Benefiting St. Matthew's House - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.