Bird, McInnis Receive Try-Outs with Barracuda

April 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Tyler Bird and defenseman Luke McInnis have each signed a Professional Try-Out agreement with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the Barracuda have recalled defenseman Cole Moberg from Orlando. Furthermore, the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forwards Maxim Cajkovic, Tye Felhaber and Odeen Tufto and goaltender Amir Miftakhov from Orlando to the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, while Syracuse has recalled forward Shawn Element from the Solar Bears.

Bird, 25, completed his third season with the Solar Bears and his fourth in professional hockey by posting a career-high 33 points (19g-14a) in 48 games with Orlando. He has also skated in four AHL contests this season with the Syracuse Crunch, notching one assist.

McInnis, 23, enjoyed a breakout second season with Orlando in 2021-22, posting 27 points (8g-19a) in 64 games, all career-highs.

Moberg, 21, tallied 11 points (4g-7a) in 21 games with Orlando this season. He added 10 points (2g-8a) in 29 games with San Jose.

Cajkovic, 21, had 12 points (8g-4a) in 25 games with Orlando this season. He has added five points (3g-2a) in 19 games with Syracuse.

Felhaber, 23, had 14 points (9g-5a) in 14 games with Orlando this season. He has two goals in 16 combined AHL games with Syracuse and Texas.

Tufto, 25, had 31 points (7g-24a) in 36 games with Orlando this season. He has also appeared in three games with the Crunch.

Miftakhov, 21, appeared in five games with Orlando and went 2-3-0 with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. He has also appeared in 22 games with Syracuse and gone 7-8-3 with a 3.03 GAA, an .891 save percentage and one shutout.

Element, 21, recorded nine points (4g-5a) in 14 games with Orlando and has added five points (2g-3a) in 31 games with the Crunch.

