ECHL Transactions - April 20
April 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 20, 2022:
Fort Wayne:
Add Jordan Papirny, G returned from loan to Henderson
Reading:
Delete Jackson Cressey, F placed on reserve
Delete Grant Cooper, F placed on reserve
