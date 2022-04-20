ECHL Transactions - April 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 20, 2022:

Fort Wayne:

Add Jordan Papirny, G returned from loan to Henderson

Reading:

Delete Jackson Cressey, F placed on reserve

Delete Grant Cooper, F placed on reserve

