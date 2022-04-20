Playoffs Are Here Royals Open the Divisional Semifinal Round vs. Maine

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, open their 2022 Kelly Cup playoff Division Semifinal round against the Maine Mariners Wednesday, Apr. 20 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. This is the seventh meeting between the two teams this season. The Royals and Mariners split the season series of six meetings in the regular season where neither team has won on the road. The Royals concluded their regular season winning six of their last seven games while the Mariners clawed their way into the fourth seed in the North Division for their first ever Kelly Cup playoff berth with three-straight wins to close out their regular season.

Reading fell to Maine in their last meeting of the regular season, 6-2, Wednesday, Apr. 13 at Cross Insurance Arena. Cameron Askew's two-goal game and a 37 save performance from Callum Booth provided the Mariners a commanding victory over the Royals in Maine. At Santander Arena, the Royals are 3-0 against Maine.

Maine opened the scoring four minutes into the first period when Pascal Laberge scored on a breakaway to put Maine up early, 1-0. Reading scored minutes later to tie the game off of an offensive zone face off win by Patrick Bajkov. Dominic Cormier received a feed from Trevor Gooch at the top of the zone and snapped the puck top shelf before Maine took back the lead minutes later. Nick Master snapped a wrist shot past Brody Claeys who made his Royals debut in net on a 3-on-1 rush that put the Mariners ahead after the opening period, 2-1.

Maine extended their lead on Cameron Askew's first of two goals in the game. With a shot in the slot, Askew sent a wrist shot past Hawkey's glove to give Maine their largest lead to that point in the game, 3-1.

Trevor Gooch scored on a breakaway for Reading's second and final goal of the game. Maine took a commanding lead with three goals in the final 15 minutes of play to seal the home ice victory. Matthew Santos scored his team leading 24th goal of the season and Cameron Askew tallied his second goal of the game before Tyler Hinam beat Patrick McNally to a puck in Reading's zone and scored on the empty net for Maine's sixth and final goal in the game. This was the only loss in regulation for the Royals in the month of April and snapped Reading's second highest point streak of the regular season at eight games.

The Royals finished first place in the North Division and begin a best of seven series against the Maine Mariners who finished as the fourth seed. Reading hoisted a 45-17-7-2 record with a .693 point percentage while the Mariners went 33-31-5-3 with a .514 point percentage. The Newfoundland Growlers finished second place in the North Division with a .664 point percentage. The Growlers open their Divisional Semifinal round against the Trois-Rivières Lions who placed third in the North Division with a .536 point percentage.

UPCOMING KELLY CUP PLAYOFF GAMES

Division Semifinals (vs. Maine Mariners):

GAME 1 - HOME (Wednesday, April 20 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

GAME 2 - HOME (Friday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

GAME 3 - AWAY (Thursday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m.)

GAME 4 - AWAY (Friday, April 29 at 7:15 p.m.)

GAME 5* - AWAY (Saturday, April 30 at 6:00 p.m.)

GAME 6* - HOME (Monday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

GAME 7* - HOME (Wednesday, May 4 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

*If necessary

Buy tickets HERE: https://bit.ly/2022KELLYCUPTICKETS

