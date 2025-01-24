CFL X World Vision - Henoc Muamba

Former Toronto Argonauts Player, Henoc Muamba visited Kenya alongside five other CFL Ambassadors. They set out on a mission with World Vision Canada to see how donations from Canadians across the country are giving a second chance to those living in the areas that are most in need of our support. In 2023, 6,188 children and their communities participated in groups funded by World Vision donors that focused on community-level advocacy fostering peace and positive values across Kenya.

Learn more about how you can work with our CFL Ambassadors and World Vision to create a positive impact. Get involved at cfl.worldvision.ca.

