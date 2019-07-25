CC Cruises to Series Win

SPRINGDALE - A Stephen Wrenn three-run home run and shutdown pitching from Bryan Abreu and Cristian Javier fueled the Hooks' 9-2 triumph over Northwest Arkansas Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Corpus Christi has won eight of its last 13 games while improving to 8-3 against the Naturals this season.

The Hooks capitalized on two Northwest Arkansas errors by scoring five unearned runs in the first inning. A two-out, three-run shot by Wrenn capped the uprising.

Corpus Christi plated a pair in the third on J.J. Matijevic's sac fly and a 426-foot home run off the bat of Lorenzo Quintana.

The Hooks sent seven men to bat in the fourth, chasing Conner Greene from the game.

Abreu (5-2) picked up his second consecutive win after hurling five innings of two-run ball. Javier struck out nine over four hitless innings to garner his second save.

Corpus Christi hurlers have teamed to strike out 31 against two earned runs and seven hits over 18 innings in the first two games of the series.

Friday night, the Hooks take aim at their second series sweep of the season with lefty Brett Adcock on the hill. Ofreidy Gomez is slated to pitch for the Naturals.

