Matt Carpenter Expected to Join Springfield on Rehab

July 25, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that INF Matt Carpenter is expected to join Springfield on a Major League Rehab Assignment at Hammons Field. Carpenter is expected to join Springfield on Thursday for team activities and is expected to begin playing with Springfield during Friday's 7:10 p.m. game vs. Amarillo.

One of the most iconic players in recent team history, Carpenter entered the season with the best career on-base percentage (.389) among all active Major League players, while ranking among all-time organizational leaders in numerous categories. Carpenter set a career high with 36 home runs in 2018 and broke Stan Musial's franchise record for most doubles by a left-handed hitter with 55 two-base hits in 2013.

The Cardinals continue the homestand on Thursday at 7:10pm for the start of Christmas in July, presented by Price Cutter and Bar-S Foods, with the Elf on the Shelf Christmas Ornament Giveaway (2,000). 2,000 fans tonight will receive a voucher that can be redeemed for the giveaway item at a later date when they are available. Thursday is also a Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night and Pregame On-Field Happy Hour with drink specials on the right field warning track before the game. Gates open at 6:10 p.m.

