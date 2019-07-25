RockHounds Fall in Pitcher's Duel

The RockHounds were done in ... or should we say "Dunn" in ... by the combination of Donnie Walton and Evan White Thursday night, as the Arkansas Travelers claimed a 2-1 win at Security Bank Ballpark.

Walton opened the game with a double and White followed with an RBI single. The 'Hounds evened the score against Seattle Mariners' prospect Justin Dunn in the home half of the first. Mickey McDonald led off with a walk and scored on singles from Brallan Perez and Dan Gamache (RBI). Dunn (Seattle's # 2 prospect per MLB.com) pitched through the seventh, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out six.

With two on and one out in the second, Walton was hit by a James Kaprielian pitch and White drew a bases-loaded walk to put the Travs on top, 2-1. Despite multiple scoring chances, particularly for Arkansas, neither club would score the rest of the way.

Edwin Diaz opened the ninth with a double to right-center against the Texas League's top closer, Art Warren, but the right-hander (another high prospect for the Mariners) escaped with a pair of strikeouts and outstanding defense from ... who else ... Walton and White. Collin Theroux ripped a one-hop rocket to short on which Walton made a terrific play, but his throw sailed high. White leaped to make the catch and came down on the bag at first for the out.

The Travelers have scored five runs in the first two games of the series and White has driven in all five. He hit a pair of home runs Wednesday, the first of them driving in Walton (the second was solo) and brought Walton home again for Thursday night's first run.

The clubs have split the first two games of the series and have split 12 games overall this season with one game remaining.

Notables

Dan Gamache has made himself right at home at Security Bank Ballpark. Dan joined the club last week on the road trip but went 0-for-20 (he reached base seven times, but without a hit). In his first two games at Rocky Town, he is 4-for-8 with two runs, a double and an RBI.

Brallan Perez has hits in five straight games (7-19, .368) and Nate Mondou has reached base in four straight (8-14, .571, plus a walk for an OBP of .600).

The RockHounds will see another of the Seattle Mariners' top prospects on the mound in Friday's series finale. Left-hander Justus Sheffield , rated the M's # 4 prospect, will oppose James Naile , who has rejoined the RockHounds from (AAA) Las Vegas. Both Sheffield and Naile have spent time in the Pacific Coast League this season. Sheffield struggle to a 6.87 ERA with Tacoma but has been dominant since being assigned to Arkansas (3-2, 1.75). James is back with the 'Hounds simply due to the "numbers game" at the next level. He went 2-0, with a 4.41 ERA in three starts for Las Vegas.

Next Game

Friday, July 26 vs. Arkansas Travelers

Security Bank Ballpark 7:00 p.m. (Gates open 6:00)

Copa Celebration Matamoscas de Midessa

A free pair of Matamoscas Maracas for the first 1,000 fans

- Final of a three-game series and third of a seven-game homestand

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 6:47 p.m.

Probable Starters

ARK: Justus Sheffield (LH, 3-2, 1.75)

RH: James Naile (RH, 6-4, 5.75)

