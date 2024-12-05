Cavalry FC Selects Harvey Hughes and Owen Antoniuk in 2025 CPL U-SPORTS Draft

December 5, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League has selected defender/forward Harvey Hughes (Cape Breton University) and forward Owen Antoniuk (University of Calgary) in the 2025 CPL U-SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree.

Hughes, 20, was selected by Cavalry as the eighth overall pick in the first round of the draft. Born in Southampton, England, Hughes developed in Portsmouth's academy, along with Blackpool's U21's before a brief stint in England's semi-professional landscape. In September 2024, he made the move to New Brunswick, enrolling at Cape Breton University. In 12 appearances for the Capers, Hughes scored three goals and provided seven assists.

"Harvey had a strong development upbringing in England with Portsmouth FC and Blackpool FC that translated well in his first year with Cape Breton at the U-SPORTS level," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC. "He is a left sided player that can bring balance to a team in fullback or wing positions. Harvey possesses a nice feel for the ball and has terrific crossing delivery."

Antoniuk, 22, was selected by Cavalry as the sixteenth overall pick in the second round of the draft. Calgary born and raised, Antoniuk plays as a forward for the University of Calgary, where he scored eight goals and provided five assists in twelve appearances. Antoniuk also featured with League1 Alberta side Calgary Foothills, where he scored ten goals in ten appearances throughout the 2024 season, landing himself as the leagues top goal scorer.

"I've known Owen for many years as he's come through the Calgary soccer scene, and he is coming to us on the back of an excellent U-SPORTS season with the University of Calgary. Owen is a dynamic attacking player that is highly technical and has a proven ability to score or create at every level he's played at."

Now selected, Hughes and Antoniuk may be invited to preseason training with Cavalry, where they can compete for a roster spot for the 2025 CPL season.

