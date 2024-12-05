Vancouver FC Selects Two Standout Picks in 2025 CPL-U Sports Draft

December 5, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC made a pair of strategic moves in today's 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, selecting two promising talents who are now one step closer to realizing their dreams of playing professional soccer thanks to the Eagles' continued commitment to developing the next generation of Canadian soccer stars.

Vancouver selected winger Henri Godbout out of the University of British Columbia with the second pick in Thursday's draft, before selecting midfielder Mehdi Essousi out of the University of Toronto with the 10th overall pick. Canadian Premier League (CPL) clubs may add up to three players on CPL-U SPORTS contracts in 2025. Players signed to a CPL-U SPORTS contract do not count towards a club's player compensation budget.

Both Godbout and Essoussi may be invited to pre-season training with Vancouver where they can compete for a roster spot for the 2025 CPL season.

A versatile winger from the University of British Columbia (UBC), Godbout had a stellar 2024 U SPORTS season, his rookie year with the squad.. He started 20 of 21 matches for the Thunderbirds, notching 10 goals and adding eight assists, proving himself a dual-threat with the ability to both score and create goals. His knack for attacking football earned Godbout the Canada West Rookie of the Year Award and a nomination for the U SPORTS Lou Bilek Award for Rookie of the Year. He was also named a Canada West Second Team All-Star. A dual American-Canadian citizen, Godbout last played club soccer for Crossfire Premier SC in Redmond, Washington. He also previously represented Alliance United FC in League1 BC. Known for his pace, athleticism, and precise crosses with both feet, Gotbout is capable of providing dynamic width and energy to his team.

Essousi is a technical and versatile midfielder who captained the University of Toronto (U of T) varsity men's soccer team. He brings experience around professional and pro-am environments, including as a former member of Toronto FC II and a key contributor for Alliance United in League 1 Ontario. During the 2024 U SPORTS season, Essousi appeared in 12 matches, starting nine, and contributed two goals and two assists. His close control, tactical awareness, and adaptability across midfield roles have been key to his successes to date.

Godbout and Essoussi are Vancouver's fifth and sixth all-time picks in the CPL-U SPORTS Draft. Three of the club's four previous picks have gone on to sign contracts with the club, including defender Anthony White out of U of T and midfielder Thomas Powell out of Trinity Western University.

Vancouver has retained the U SPORTS rights for Powell and forward Sebastian Dzikowski, who joined the club on U SPORTS contracts for the 2024 CPL season. Vancouver is able to sign both players to a CPL-U SPORTS contract next season without either player needing to enter the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS draft.

