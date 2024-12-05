Atlético Ottawa Picks Close to Home in 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft

December 5, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has picked Jason Hartill, of Cape Breton University, and Adam N'Goran, of Carleton University, in the 2025 CPL-U Sports Draft, presented by Degree.

The live Canadian Premier League (CPL) draft was aired on Thursday night on OneSoccer and CBC Sports digital platforms including CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca and CBC Sports' YouTube channels.

Hartill, 20, is a local midfielder (from Carleton Place) and a Bachelor of Applied Computer Science student at Cape Breton University (CBU). In 2024, he signed a U SPORTS contract with Ontario rivals York United, where he made two appearances in the CPL. Previously Harthill played in the Toronto FC Academy (MLS Next Pro, Academy contract with Toronto FC II), Team Ontario under-16 and under-18. The 20-year-old can also be utilized at left-back.

Ottawa's Jason Hartill has CPL experience and was drafted in the first round (credit: Atlético Ottawa)

N'Goran, 20, is a defender from Gatineau (originally from Toronto) and an Accounting student at Carleton University. He is a prominent Carleton University Ravens player while also featuring for Atlético Ottawa's Ligue1 Québec affiliate OSU Atlético in 2024 as a dynamic and versatile wingback, with an attack-minded approach.

Both players will be invited to winter pre-season camp where they will look to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2025 CPL season with Atlético Ottawa.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.