Forge FC Selects Ekwueme & Filion in 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft

December 5, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Forge FC announced Thursday the club has selected Hamilton native Paul Ekwueme from McMaster University (first-round, seventh overall) and Université de Montréal forward Maxime Filion (second-round, fifteenth overall) in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS draft.

The players have been invited to participate in preseason camp with the opportunity to sign a CPL-U SPORTS Developmental Contract that allows a student-athlete with one to four years of U SPORTS eligibility remaining to sign with a CPL club while preserving their eligibility before returning to U SPORTS competition.

Ekwueme, 20, has been a cornerstone of McMaster's midfield, making 21 appearances over two seasons while playing a pivotal role in the Marauders' 2023 OUA Provincial title win. A Hamilton, Ontario product, Ekwueme is celebrated for his physicality and tenacity, excelling at disrupting opposing attacks and dictating the pace of play with sharp, forward-thinking passes. His ability to control the midfield has been instrumental to his team's success. Before his collegiate achievements, Paul developed his game with Forge FC's development club, Hamilton United, in League1 Ontario.

"We're delighted to select Paul with our first-round pick in the CPL-U SPORTS Draft," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Forge FC Sporting Director & Head Coach "As a Hamilton native and product of our local development pathway, Paul exemplifies the talent and commitment we value. His achievements at McMaster and Hamilton United reflect his potential, and we're excited to see him continue to grow with Forge FC."

Filion, 21, enjoyed a standout 2024 season with the Université de Montréal, where he made 11 appearances and netted an impressive nine goals. His contributions were instrumental and helped propel the Carabins to a Quebec championship and a spot in the USports National Final. Known for his sharp offensive instincts and ability to exploit defensive gaps, the dynamic striker thrives on breaking lines and creating opportunities. A native of Ottawa, Ontario, Filion also honed his skills with Ottawa South United in League1 Quebec.

Since 2018 the Canadian Premier League has held a draft for eligible U SPORTS men's soccer players who have registered and declared themselves available to be selected through the League's annual draft.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.