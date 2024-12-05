Canadian Premier League, U SPORTS Unveil 2025 Draft Class

Toronto, ON - - Sixteen student athletes from 11 Canadian universities are one step closer to playing professional soccer on Thursday, after they were selected by the Canadian Premier League's eight member clubs during the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree.

The annual draft was this year headlined by Jevontae Layne, a forward from Brampton, Ont. who was selected by Valour FC out of Toronto Metropolitan University with the first overall pick. It marked a significant moment in CPL-U SPORTS Draft history, as the 100th all-time pick since the inaugural draft in 2018.

All eight CPL clubs each selected two players during a live broadcast of the two-round draft on Thursday evening. This year's proceedings were hosted by OneSoccer's Adam Jenkins and aired for free to all viewers via the Canadian Premier League and OneSoccer's YouTube channels, as well as via CBC Sports digital platforms, including CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca and CBC Sports' YouTube channels.

Now selected, players may be invited to preseason training with their prospective club, where they can compete for a roster spot for the 2025 CPL season.

The complete 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft results are as follows:

ROUND 1

PICK # CLUB PLAYER SCHOOL LEAGUE1 CLUB POSITION BIRTHPLACE

1 Valour FC Jevontae Layne Toronto Metropolitan University Simcoe County Rovers Forward Brampton, Ont.

2 Vancouver FC Henri Godbout University of British Columbia Altitude FC Midfielder Seattle, WA, U.S.A.

3 Halifax Wanderers FC Matthew Paiva McMaster University Scrosoppi FC Defender Georgetown, Ont.

4 Pacific FC Niklas Hallam University of Toronto N/A Midfielder Victoria, B.C.

5 York United FC Luca Accettola York University N/A Midfielder Woodbridge, Ont.

6 Atlético Ottawa Jason Hartill Cape Breton University N/A Midfielder Carleton Place, Ont.

7 Forge FC Paul Ekwueme McMaster University Alliance United FC Midfielder Ajax, Ont.

8 Cavalry FC Harvey Hughes Cape Breton University N/A Midfielder Southampton, England

ROUND 2

PICK # CLUB PLAYER SCHOOL LEAGUE1 CLUB POSITION BIRTHPLACE

1 Valour FC Ibrahim Chami McGill University A.S. Blainville Defender Montréal, Qué.

2 Vancouver FC Mehdi Essoussi University of Toronto Alliance United FC Midfielder Ottawa, Ont.

3 Halifax Wanderers FC Joven Mann University of British Columbia Burnaby FC Midfielder Surrey, B.C.

4 Pacific FC Fin Tugwell University of Victoria N/A Defender North Vancouver, B.C.

5 York United FC Matthew Fischer York University N/A Midfielder Toronto, Ont.

6 Atlético Ottawa Adam N'Goran Carleton University Ottawa South United Defender Toronto, Ont.

7 Forge FC Maxime Filion Université de Montréal Ottawa South United Forward Ottawa, Ont.

8 Cavalry FC Owen Antoniuk University of Calgary Windsor City FC Midfielder Calgary, Alta.

