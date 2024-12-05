Valour FC Select Jevontae Layne and Ibrahim Chami in the 2025 CPL U-SPORTS Draft

December 5, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Valour FC News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC today selected forward Jevontae Layne of Toronto Metropolitan University and left back Ibrahim Chami of McGill University in the 2025 CPL U-SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree

Layne, 23, was selected by Valour as the first pick in the first round of the draft, making him the 100th all-time pick since the inaugural CPL-U SPORTS draft in 2018. Born in Brampton, Ont., Jevontae has been a proven goalscorer at every level he has played. The forward scored 13 goals for Simcoe County Rovers in League 1 Ontario action and 10 goals for TMU Bold in OUA play. His accomplishments earned him 2024 League1 Ontario Premier First-Team All-Star and Forward of the Year honours.

"Javontae can score goals," said Philip Dos Santos, Head Coach and General Manager, Valour FC. "He's at a good age, now he needs to show that he can remain effective at the professional level."

Chami, 20, was selected by Valour as the ninth overall pick, in the second round of the draft. Born in Montreal, Chami has represented Team Lebanon on various occasions including at the Arab Cup, the Asian Cup, and the 2024 Olympic qualifiers. After starting 15 of 16 games and contributing one assist for McGill, Chami was named to the U-SPORTS 2024 All-Rookie Team.

"Ibraim shows good potential, he's a smart guy," said Dos Santos. "He plays in a simple but effective way. It's not every day that you can bring in players with international experience through the draft. For both Jevontae and Ibrahim, we need to be patient, give them a platform to succeed and let them grow in the environment."

Now selected, Layne and Chami may be invited to preseason training with Valour, where they can compete for a roster spot for the 2025 CPL season. Canadian Premier League (CPL) clubs may add up to three players on CPL-U SPORTS contracts in 2025. Players signed to a CPL-U SPORTS contract do not count towards a club's player compensation budget.

Valour has also retained the U SPORTS right for defender Gianfranco Facchineri, who joined the club on a U SPORTS contract for the 2024 CPL season after he was selected ninth overall in last year's CPL-U SPORTS Draft. Valour is able to sign Facchineri to a CPL-U SPORTS contract next season without Facchineri needing to enter the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft.

