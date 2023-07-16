Cats Top Dodgers in Hits, But Oklahoma City Claims Series Finale

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats outhit the Oklahoma City Dodgers on a swelting Sacramento Sunday afternoon, but it was the Dodgers that did the most damage with their knocks as they led the entire way for a 6-4 victory and a three-game sweep in the series finale.

It took just four batters into the game for the Dodgers (60-28) to take the lead, with each of their first four hitters reaching base against River Cats'5 (40-49) starter Keaton Winn (0-5). A single and walk put two on in front of a pair of RBI knocks, the first from Miguel Vargas through the left side while Ryan Ward was right behind him with a single into center. Still looking for his first out, Winn induced a double play and a final ground ball to limit the damage.

Meanwhile for Oklahoma City, they had a near opposite start as Matt Andriese (7-5) retired the River Cats in order during the first, setting the tone for his outing. Even after a Jakson Reetz single to start the second, Andriese erased that knock with double play to end the inning, leading him to face the minimum through his first 3.1 innings of work.

Oklahoma City added an insurance tally in peculiar fashion during the top half of the fourth, as Devin Mann benefitted from a controversial call that resulted in a solo home run. On a 0-2 pitch, Mann drove a ball deep into the right-center gap, but it seemed as if center fielder Bryce Johnson had made the catch on the run as he neared the warning track.

With his momentum still carrying him to the wall after taking a few steps, Johnson tried to stop his momentum by jumping against the wall, but in doing so dropped the ball over the fence. That led to a signal from first base umpire Michael Rains to rule the play a home run, which pushed the Oklahoma City lead to 3-0.

During the home half of the frame the River Cats were finally able to snap Andriese's streak, as Tyler Fitzgerald singled and stole second base two batters later, his 15th stolen base of the campaign. The steal hardly mattered, as Reetz clobbered a ball over the wall in left field. Not only did that represent Reetz's first home run as a River Cat, but it also cut the deficit to just 3-2.

After threatening during the fifth, Oklahoma City stole a run back in the sixth with consecutive two-out hits. Bryson Brigman lined a single into right field, putting him on base just in front of a double from David Dahl that carried down the left-field line to extend the Dodgers' advantage to 4-2. An inning later and Oklahoma City added two more, both of which scored from a double into right center by Ryan Ward.

Trying to rally, Sacramento plated a pair in the bottom of the eighth as a Johnson double with one out got the inning going and put him in prime position to score on a single into the right-center gap by Fitzgerald. Following a double by Reetz that moved both into scoring position, Fitzgerald raced home on a wild pitch.

However, that was as close as the River Cats could come, as an untimely double play brought the game to an end with a 6-4 final. This was the ninth time in 15 games between Sacramento and Oklahoma City this season that a game has been decided by three runs or fewer. Additionally, it was the first time that Sacramento has been swept in a series (of any size) since they dropped three in a row to the Reno Aces from Aug. 26-28, 2019.

Both starters were the pitchers of record, as Andriese collected his seventh win of the year after allowing just two runs on five hits in 5.0 innings with two strikeouts. Meanwhile, Winn turned in a decent outing but was charged with the loss after yielding three runs on four hits in 4.0 innings. Earning a save for tossing a scoreless ninth was Gus Varland, his first of the season.

Of the 10 hits by Sacramento, three came from Reetz as he closed the day 3-for-4 with a run scored and a pair of RBI. Meanwhile, the duo of Johnson and Fitzgerald were each 2-for-4, with the latter scoring twice and driving one in while the former added a run.

Sacramento will look to rebound as it begins a new series next week, as the River Cats welcome the Tacoma Rainiers to town beginning on Tuesday, July 18 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

