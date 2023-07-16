Round Rock Earns Sweep over Tacoma After Sunday's Series Finale

TACOMA, Wash. - The Round Rock Express (11-4 | 55-34) completed the three-game sweep over the Tacoma Rainiers (7-8 | 44-46) with a 5-1 win in the series finale on Sunday at Cheney Stadium.

Express reliever RHP Spencer Howard (1-0, 5.28) earned the win, tossing 2.2 shutout innings and allowing one hit and one run with three strikeouts. Rainiers starter RHP Adam Oller (0-1, 4.50) went home with the loss after allowing three runs on three hits, including two home runs, and three walks in 6.0 innings.

Along the Train Tracks:

After nearly four scoreless innings, Express C Sam Huff launched a two-run home run after DH Blaine Crim had drawn a walk to put Round Rock on the board up 2-0.

In the top of the fifth inning, E-Train LF Sandro Fabian sent a solo shot out of the ballpark and extended the team's lead to three.

Round Rock loaded the bases in the seventh inning after SS Jonathan Ornelas, 2B Dio Arias and CF J.P. Martinez each notched singles. 3B Justin Foscue collected another hit for the Express in the form of a two-RBI single and increased the lead to 5-0.

Tacoma saw a run score in the eighth inning after a solo home run by RF Taylor Trammel made it a 5-1 game.

Round Rock RHP Joe Barlow threw a scoreless ninth inning to lock in the 5-1 victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express SS Jonathan Ornelas went 3-for-4 on the day with three singles and one run scored, which extended his hitting streak to 11 straight games. His hit streak is the third-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League behind Oklahoma City C David Frietas (13) and Tacoma OF Cade Marlow (16).

With Sunday's win, Round Rock has tied its season-high seven-game win streak and sits at 21 games above the .500 mark.

At the time of Sunday's completion, PCL East Division foe Albuquerque was still battling with Salt Lake, which puts Round Rock in first place in the second half with an 11-4 record.

Next up: Round Rock will face the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) in a six-game series at Dell Diamond beginning Tuesday, July 18 at 7:05 p.m. CT. Both starting pitchers for game one have yet to be announced.

