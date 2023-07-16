Swept on Sunday

July 16, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release









Tacoma Rainiers pitcher Adam Oller

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead) Tacoma Rainiers pitcher Adam Oller(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead)

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (44-46, 7-8) were stifled once again by the Round Rock Express (55-34, 11-4), falling 5-1 on Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium. The Rainiers were swept for the first time this season (albeit in a rare three-game series), as they fell to 2-7 against the Express on the year.

Sam Huff started the scoring for Round Rock in the fourth, belting a 405-foot homer (13; second of the series) off the scoreboard to bring in Blaine Crim (BB) and give the Express a 2-0 advantage. An inning later, Sandro Fabian launched a solo blast of his own to left (12), increasing the Round Rock advantage to three.

The Express added on in the seventh, thanks to four hits in the inning. With the bases loaded, Justin Foscue singled to left, plating two to extend Round Rock's lead to 5-0.

After being held scoreless for 18 innings (dating to Saturday night's contest), Taylor Trammell homered to left in the eighth (12), ending the Rainiers' offensive drought. The blast, Trammell's second in three games, helped Tacoma preserve its streak of 140 consecutive games without being shut out, with the last such occurrence on August 3 of last season in a 1-0 loss at Sacramento.

Also of note, outfielder Cade Marlowe extended his hit streak to 16 games (a Tacoma season-high) with a single in the fifth, and he has now reached base in 22 straight. Additionally, Jake Scheiner (walk and hit-by-pitch) and Trammell (homer and two walks) each reached base multiple times on the afternoon for the Rainiers.

Fresh off starting the 2023 MLB All-Star Futures Game for the American League, Round Rock RHP Owen White pitched four shutout innings, surrendering a hit and four walks while striking out two. Relievers Daniel Robert, Spencer Howard and Joe Barlow were strong as well, combining for five innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts.

For Tacoma, righty Adam Oller delivered a quality start in his Rainiers debut, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks, striking out six along the way. Meanwhile, reliever Blake Weiman worked his ninth consecutive scoreless appearance (totaling 12.1 IP), giving up a hit and striking out one in an inning of work.

The Rainiers are off Monday while traveling to Sacramento for their first of two road series against the River Cats this season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 PT on Tuesday at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, CA. RHP Darren McCaughan will take the ball for Tacoma, his 10th career start against the River Cats, while Sacramento will counter with fellow righty Miguel Yajure.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.