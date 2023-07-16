Dodgers Sweep Sacramento in Weekend Series

The Oklahoma City Dodgers completed a series sweep with a 6-4 win against the Sacramento River Cats Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. The Dodgers (10-5/60-28) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on the way to an eighth consecutive road victory. The first four batters of the game reached base, including back-to-back RBI singles by Miguel Vargas and Ryan Ward for a 2-0 OKC lead.The Dodgers added a run in the fourth inning for a 3-0 lead on a unique home run. Devin Mann hit a fly ball to right-center field that was initially caught by Sacramento center fielder Bryce Johnson. As Johnson reached the shorter, padded wall in front of the River Cats bullpen, his glove hit the top of the padded wall and the ball fell out of his glove, over the wall and into the bullpen. The umpiring crew ruled Johnson did not complete the catch, and the play resulted in a home run for Mann. Sacramento (6-9/40-49) trimmed OKC's lead to one run in the bottom of the fourth inning via a two-run home run by Jakson Reetz. The Dodgers would go on to score three more runs on a RBI double by David Dahl in the sixth inning and a two-run single by Ryan Ward in the seventh inning. A RBI single by the River Cats in the eighth inning cut OKC's lead to 6-4. With one runner on and one out in the ninth inning, OKC pitcher Gus Varland induced a ground ball double play to end the game.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers won a fourth consecutive game to improve to 60-28 overall, reaching 60 wins in 88 games - faster than any other Pacific Coast League team since at least 2005. The previous fastest a PCL team reached 60 wins since 2005 was in 93 games, achieved most recently by Memphis in 2017 (60-33), as well as OKC in 2015 (60-33) and Tucson in 2006 (60-33).

-Oklahoma City has now won eight consecutive road games for the team's longest road winning streak of the season and second-longest road winning streak in the team's Bricktown era (since 1998). This is the second time this season OKC has won at least seven straight road games and the Dodgers last won more than seven consecutive road games in 2019, notching a Bricktown-era-best nine consecutive road wins May 29-June 15, 2019. The Dodgers own the best road record in all of Triple-A at 33-12, as well as the most road wins in all the Minors.

-The win completed a three-game series sweep for OKC - the team's second series sweep of the season as they defeated Round Rock on the road in six games May 9-14. The Dodgers are now 13-3-0 in series this season...Sunday's win also completed OKC's season series with the River Cats, which the Dodgers won, 12-3.

-Ryan Ward went 2-for-5 with a double and game-high three RBI for his team-leading 15th multi-RBI game this season and sixth game with three or more RBI.

-Miguel Vargas reached base five times with a career-high four walks and a RBI single. Since being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Vargas has reached base in eight of 15 plate appearances in his three games with the OKC Dodgers.

-Drew Avans recorded a fourth straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored. He has six multi-hit outings in his last seven games, going 12-for-33, and his 23 multi-hit games this season lead the Dodgers.

-Devin Mann was credited with his team-leading 14th home run of the season. He has hit safely in four straight games (5x18) and in 13 of his last 15 games (19x61). Mann paces the Dodgers with 89 hits and 64 RBI in 78 games overall.

-Starting pitcher Matt Andriese (7-5) picked up his team-leading seventh win of the season, allowing two runs and five hits over 5.0 innings. He did not issue a walk and recorded two strikeouts...Gus Varland recorded his first save of the season with OKC with a scoreless ninth inning and has allowed just one earned run (two runs total) over his last 15.1 innings.

-The Dodgers won for the 13th time this season when being outhit by their opponent. Sacramento outhit OKC, 10-8.

What's Next: Following a day off Monday, the OKC Dodgers return home to open a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The night features $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products, while COOP Ale Works draft beer will be available at a special rate of $3.

Single-game tickets for OKC Dodgers games through the remainder of the 2023 season are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

