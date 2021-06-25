'Cats Shock Canaries, Claim Late-Inning Comeback

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - In what might be the game of the year for the Gary SouthShore RailCats (16-19), a late-inning comeback highlighted a 7-2 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries (17-17) in the series opener at Sioux Falls Stadium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

RailCats' starter Trevor Lubking threw a masterful 8.0 innings on the mound, allowing one earned run on seven hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts. Lubking recorded team-bests for the longest start and most strikeouts by a pitcher during the 2021 season in the win on Friday.

After falling behind 2-0 within the first three innings, Lubking held the Birds silent the rest of the way. While it took a bit to get the bats rolling, the eighth and ninth proved night and day compared to the first seven innings.

With two down in the eighth frame, Tom Walraven poked a bloop single into center to plate a pair and tie things up at two-a-piece heading into what would be the final frame. Walraven would finish 2-for-5 on the night with two RBI.

In the ninth inning, the RailCats would bat around. Jesus Marriaga and Cameron Comer each nabbed one-out singles to start the rally, and Tommy McCarthy drove Marriaga home on a double to deep right. McCarthy recorded his first multi-hit performance of the season in the win with a 2-for-4 line and an RBI to put the 'Cats on top.

After an intentional walk to load the bases with one down, Alec Olund plated a pair on a two-RBI double to extend the lead. Olund led the 'Cats with a 3-for-5 day at the dish with two RBI and two runs scored. This was Northwest Indiana native's second three-hit effort of the year, and Olund has reached safely in every game he's played in since May 26.

The RailCats would score five runs on six hits in the ninth, the fourth time this season they've erupted for a five-plus-run inning.

To close things out, Nolan Clenney shut the door in the ninth frame and completed the late inning comeback.

In the last thirteen games before Friday when the RailCats were trailing after the seventh inning, they lost. That streak was snapped in the 7-2 series opening victory of the Birds

Game two between the Gary SouthShore RailCats and the Sioux Falls Canaries is scheduled for tomorrow, June 26 at 6:05 p.m. at Sioux Falls Stadium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

