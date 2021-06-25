Railroaders Forfeit Series Opener to Sioux City Due to Travel Issues

SOMEWHERE JUST OFF I-70, Mo. - Due to a mechanical issue with the team bus, the Cleburne Railroaders were unable to make their game against the Sioux City Explorers on Friday night. The American Association has declared the game a forfeit to the Explorers.

Cleburne was on their way to Sioux City following their series finale in Jackson, Tennessee when the team bus broke down. The game will officially be recorded as a defeat for the Railroaders, who will fall to 16-18. Sioux City's record moves to 23-11.

The two teams will resume their series on Saturday night at 6:05 PM, with the series finale on Sunday at 4:05 PM.

