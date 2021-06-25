Railroaders Forfeit Game to X's

Sioux City, IA - The game between the Sioux City Explorers and Cleburne Railroaders for Friday, June 25th will not be played. The American Association decided that the result is a forfeit by the Railroaders to the Explorers.

Cleburne experienced mechanical issues with their bus traveling from Jackson, Tennessee where they had just finished a three game series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes and were unable to make it to Sioux City.

As a result the Explorers overall record will go to 23-11 and Cleburne's will move to 16-18.

Sioux City and Cleburne will begin a two game series at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park on Saturday June 26th with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 pm. Followed by the series finale on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:05 pm.

Tickets purchased for Friday's game may be redeemed for any future regular season game on the 2021 regular season schedule, excluding the firework nights on July 3rd and 4th.

