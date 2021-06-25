Walker II Walks off Dramatic Milkmen Comeback.

June 25, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release









Adam Brett Walker II arrives home after his game-winning home run

(Milwaukee Milkmen) Adam Brett Walker II arrives home after his game-winning home run(Milwaukee Milkmen)

Franklin, WI. - Franklin Field played host to one of the most legendary games in stadium history on Thursday, coming back from an 8-1 deficit to top the Kansas City Monarchs 11-9 in walk-off fashion.

The star of the game? None other than Milwaukee's native son Adam Brett Walker II, who slugged home runs in the 6th and 8th innings, and finally a 3-run blast in the bottom of the ninth off to send every person into the stadium into an uncontrolled frenzy.

"Never give up. [The] pitchers came in and shut it down, gave us some zeros and just tried to scratch away get some momentum and we were able to get some guys on in the end and got a win," said Walker.

On an overcast Thursday evening, the Milkmen looked to get back on track against the Monarchs. Ryan Zimmerman took the mound for Milwaukee and was coming off an outing where he struck out a season-high 11 batters.

After yet another questionable hit by pitch call of the series, Monarchs' second baseman Ryan Grotjohn reached base and Gabby Guerrero legged out an infield single. Kansas City's offensive dreams and Milwaukee's pitching nightmares continued from the previous night when Casey Gillaspie deposited a Zimmerman pitch into the Terrapin Terrace in right field.

Milwaukee's Brett Vertigan came across to score on a wild pitch by Monarchs hurler Jameson McGrane in the bottom of the first. Vertigan busted out of his hitting slump with a line drive double down the left field line to start the inning.

Zimmerman struggled with keeping himself out of trouble, hitting his third and fourth batters of the game in the top of the 4th which loaded the bases. Down 4-1 after an RBI single from Darnell Sweeney, Zimmerman somehow managed to plunk his fifth Monarch in 4 innings, prompting an ejection from home plate umpire Mayhue Edwards.

The Milkmen pitcher wasn't the only one fed up with the umpiring, as manager Anthony Barone was tossed as well. Monarchs slugger Casey Gillaspie made Milwaukee's woes worse, slugging a bases-clearing double to right, making it 8-1 Kansas City.

Similar to last night, the Milkmen had an answer to Kansas City's offensive outburst when Tony Rosselli hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth. Before the dinger, Trey Martin reached with a single.

Adam Brett Walker II got a break from fielding, but still participated as the designated hitter, lighting up the bottom of the sixth with a homerun. The tensions between the Monarchs continued after Christian Correa was hit by a pitch.

Kansas City continued to make their case on offense after Sweeney hit an RBI single extending the lead to 5 runs.

The top of the lineup started off the bottom of the eighth inning. Vertigan and Logan Trowbridge both attained singles, next was Walker who hit his second bomb of the night putting the Milkmen back in the game. Aaron Hill made his mark hitting a double, Rosselli made it to first on an error at third base, bringing the go ahead run to the plate. Liam Scaferiallo kept the inning alive by hitting an RBI single.

The Milkmen entered the bottom of the ninth inning down by one, leading off was Vertigan who reached on a single. Trowbridge nearly walked it off hitting the ball just foul, but made it to first on a single. Walker showed everyone why his nickname is "walk off," blasting his third home run of the night to win it for the Milkmen.

"You have to take it one game at a time, we came out and took the dub! Thanks to everyone for coming out, love you guys," said Walker after being awarded player of the game.

The Milkmen return to Franklin field Friday at 6:35 pm against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks.

