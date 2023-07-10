'Cats Return to "The Joe" After the All-Star Break

July 10, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - Baseball, fireworks, and family-fun are back in New York's Capital Region this week as the ValleyCats host the Evansville Otters on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Otters make their first ever trip to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. Meanwhile, the ValleyCats currently sit in a three-way tie for second place of the Frontier League East Division with the Sussex County Miners and New York Boulders; all three clubs are just three games back of the first-place New Jersey Jackals.

On Friday, it will be American Sign Language (ASL) Night along with postgame fireworks. There will be special ValleyCats ASL Shirts for $27.99 at the team store in Southpaw's Den. Additionally, there will be ASL interpreters for the national anthem, and "Take Me Out to the Ball Game". At fan services, there will be ASL interpreters to answer any questions. Vancro Integrated Interpreting Services along with Disability Rights New York will also be on site. Furthermore, menus for our concession stands will be printed out for ease of ordering, and there will be an ASL friendly ticket window. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

On Saturday, first pitch is slated for 6:30 PM, and Pirate Night will feature specialty pirate-themed ValleyCats jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Make-A-Wish of Northeastern New York, and in support of Walk for Wishes which will be held at Joe Bruno on August 12. Please stay posted on our social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for details about bidding for these auctioned jerseys.

On Sunday, it will be Soccer Night. All fans are encouraged to wear their favorite soccer jerseys, and there will be in-game soccer promotions. It will also be another Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark Blue Shield by Northeastern New York. ValleyCats players will be reading children's stories at 3:30 PM. Fans can have a catch on the field at 4 PM, the series conclusion with Evansville will begin at 5 PM, and after the game, kids can run the bases.

Before the homestand, Tri-City baseball players Cito Culver and Reymin Guduan along with Third Base and Bench Coach Thomas Incaviglia will be at the Frontier League All-Star game in Crestwood, IL. The 2023 Frontier League All-Star Game will be available to watch on Wednesday, July 12 at 7:30 PM EDT on the ValleyCat Network through our streaming partner FloSports | FloBaseball.

Be a part of the excitement and join the ValleyCats for what is sure to be an action-packed, fun-filled week at "The Joe!"

Get your tickets today by stopping by the Box Office, calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or visiting tcvalleycats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.