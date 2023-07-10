Bolts Drop Finale to Otters 7-4

July 10, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN- The Windy City ThunderBolts were swept for the second time this season falling to the Evansville Otters 7-4 Sunday night at Bosse Field.

For the second consecutive game, Windy City (21-30) lost when leading by four runs in the contest highlighted by a five run seventh inning for Evansville.

ThunderBolts LHP Javier Reynoso made his first start of the season for the ThunderBolts, tossing five innings allowing two earned runs on four hits while walking one and striking out eight.

The ThunderBolts struck the scoreboard first with Jonathan Waite's fourth home run of the season, a solo home run to left field for a 1-0 Windy City lead in the top of the second inning.

Windy City took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second from an opposite field home run from Micah Yonamine, his fifth of the season.

Former Evansville (29-21) Otter and Windy City shortstop Troy Viola belted a two-run home run to left field potting a 4-0 ThunderBolts lead.

2023 Frontier League All Star Selection Dakota Phillips drove in another 2023 Frontier League All Star Jeffery Baez on a base hit to right field cutting the Bolts lead to 4-1.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Evansville scrapped again at the scoreboard scoring on an RBI single by Otters second baseman Ethan Skender making it 4-2.

Logan Schmitt came in for relief of Reynoso in the bottom of the sixth inning. Evansville led the bottom of the seventh with a lead off walk from pinch hitter Bryan Rosario. 2023 Frontier league All Star Noah Myers and Kona Quiggle hit back to back singles, as Quiggle drove in Rosario. The next at bat Ethan Skender jolted a two-run double giving the Otters a 5-4 lead.

Baez doubled cashing in another RBI, aiding a five run inning for the Otters.

Schmitt (2-2) suffered the loss surrendering four earned runs and three hits while walking two and striking out one in the loss.

The 2023 All Star Game festivities begin Tuesday evening with the Skills Competition at 6:30. The gates open for fans at 5:00. After the Skills Competition, fans will have the opportunity to play catch on the field and get autographs from all of the Frontier League all-stars. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the ThunderBolts box office or by calling (708) 489-2255 or visiting wcthunderbolts.com

The All-Star Game follows on Wednesday, July 12 at 6:30 and will feature a special appearance from the ZOOperstars as well as a postgame fireworks display. More information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 10, 2023

Bolts Drop Finale to Otters 7-4 - Windy City ThunderBolts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.