Easterwood Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

July 10, 2023







Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that closer Colton Easterwood has been chosen as the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending July 9. It is the third weekly honor of the season for the club, with Peter Zimmermann and Gabe Holt also winning Player of the Week awards earlier this season.

A third-year Grizzlie from Troy, Tennessee, Easterwood assumed closer duties in June, and enters the all-star break with a Frontier League-leading nine saves in nine opportunities. Three of those saves came in consecutive appearances this week, with the right-hander striking out seven, walking one, and allowing no hits or runs in the three contests combined.

Easterwood's efforts led a phenomenal showing from the Grizzlies' bullpen as they entered the all-star break, as they collectively tossed 14 straight scoreless innings to end the week with an ERA of 0.55 in 16 1/3 innings across six contests. Gateway relievers also combined to retire 23 of the final 24 hitters they faced in the last four games of the week against the Florence Y'alls and Joliet Slammers.

The Grizzlies will be back in action after the all-star break this Friday, July 14, when they host the Empire State Greys for a weekend series to kick off their second-half schedule. First pitch at Grizzlies Ballpark is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CT.

