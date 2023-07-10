Ottawa Titans Announce Roster Moves
July 10, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release
The Ottawa Titans have made the following roster moves:
Released INF Ivan Marin
Traded UTIL Manny Garcia to the Empire State Greys to complete a previous transaction
Placed LHP Kenny Williams on the 14-day Injured List
Placed INF Brandon Bannon on the Inactive List
Activated OF Jake Gitter from the Inactive List
Signed:
OF Broc Mortensen
HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-08-27
HOMETOWN: Ventura, CA | SCHOOL: UC Santa Barbara
2023: UC Santa Barbara (NCAA): 52 G, .391 AVG, 9 2B, 11 HR, 38 RBI
RHP Andrew Roach
HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1997-11-08
HOMETOWN: Springdale, AR | SCHOOL: Oral Roberts
2023: Oral Roberts (NCAA): 7 G, 0-0, 13.50 ERA, 4.2 IP, 12 H, 7 R/ER, 3 BB, 6K
With the all-star break upon us, the team is off until Friday when they open a series in Avon, Ohio against the Lake Erie Crushers. Should manager Bobby Brown arrange a practice before then, a notice will be sent out in advance.
We look forward to seeing you at the ballpark next Tuesday through Sunday as the Tri-City ValleyCats come to town for a three-game series followed by a three-game set with the Florence Y'alls over the weekend.
