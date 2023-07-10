Ottawa Titans Announce Roster Moves

The Ottawa Titans have made the following roster moves:

Released INF Ivan Marin

Traded UTIL Manny Garcia to the Empire State Greys to complete a previous transaction

Placed LHP Kenny Williams on the 14-day Injured List

Placed INF Brandon Bannon on the Inactive List

Activated OF Jake Gitter from the Inactive List

Signed:

OF Broc Mortensen

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-08-27

HOMETOWN: Ventura, CA | SCHOOL: UC Santa Barbara

2023: UC Santa Barbara (NCAA): 52 G, .391 AVG, 9 2B, 11 HR, 38 RBI

RHP Andrew Roach

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1997-11-08

HOMETOWN: Springdale, AR | SCHOOL: Oral Roberts

2023: Oral Roberts (NCAA): 7 G, 0-0, 13.50 ERA, 4.2 IP, 12 H, 7 R/ER, 3 BB, 6K

With the all-star break upon us, the team is off until Friday when they open a series in Avon, Ohio against the Lake Erie Crushers. Should manager Bobby Brown arrange a practice before then, a notice will be sent out in advance.

We look forward to seeing you at the ballpark next Tuesday through Sunday as the Tri-City ValleyCats come to town for a three-game series followed by a three-game set with the Florence Y'alls over the weekend.

