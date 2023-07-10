Boulders Rally Late, Sweep Y'alls Heading into All-Star Break

With a combination of powerful hitting, solid defense, and impressive pitching, the New York Boulders defeated the Florence Y'alls on Sunday, 6-3, to complete the series sweep and leave a resounding mark on the Frontier League heading into the All-Star break.

New York scored five runs over the last four innings to pull away from the hosting Y'alls. Tucker Nathans went 3 for 5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored for the Boulders. Gabriel Garcia, David Vinsky, Chris Kwitzer and Jimmy Costin also drove in runs for New York.

Five Boulders recorded multiple hits in the win: Nathan, Garcia, Vinsky, Costin, and Patrick Kivlehan. New York has now won six of its last eight games heading into the All-Star break.

Tristin Garcia went 4 for 5 with two runs scored for Florence, which fell to 21-30 on the year. Craig Massey went 2 for 4 with an RBI in the loss. Brian Fuentes and Cole Brannen also drove in runs for the Y'alls, who lost their 11th consecutive game and has now lost 19 of their last 23 games.

Boulders starting pitcher Alex Mack allowed just one earned run and struck out three batters in three solid innings of work. Andy Hammond took the win for New York, allowing one earned run and striking out four batters over three innings of relief. Ryan Munoz and Dylan Smith combined to toss three scoreless innings to close out the game, with Smith earning his eighth save of the year - just one behind the league lead.

The series sweep moves the Boulders (29-20) into a tie for second place with the Sussex County Miners (29-20) in the Frontier League's East Division. The Boulders trail only the New Jersey Jackals (32-17) in the standings.

The Boulders will not return to the field as a team until Friday, when they host the Quebec Capitales for a three-game series at Clover Stadium. New York will send three players to the All-Star Game this week in Crestwood, IL: Tucker Nathans, Matt McDermott, and Chris Kwitzer.

Nathans and McDermott were voted All-Star Game starters, but McDermott - who was placed on the disabled list July 5 - is not expected to play. Kwitzer was named an alternate and will replace Patrick Kivlehan, who was voted an All-Star starter but will not be making the trip.

