'Cats Reclaim First Place with Dramatic Sweep of Twin Bill

September 1, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (44-40) looked to make some progress in the race for the Frontier League's Atlantic Division in a twin bill against the New Jersey Jackals (34-49). It was "SouthPaw's Not-So-Scary Halloween" presented by NY 529's College Savings Program.

GAME 1 | TRI-CITY 9 NEW JERSEY 3 | BOX SCORE

After surrendering a run in the first inning, Tri-City starter Jose Cruz (2-1) settled in, spinning a complete game (7 innings), surrendering 3 runs (2 earned) on 7 hits, striking out 3 and walking none. The 'Cats relied once again on the big inning, tallying 8 runs in the third. Catcher Jhon Nunez led the way offensively, going 4 for 4 in the series opener.

History once again happened at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, as Denis Phipps broke another franchise record, this time the single-season total bases record, previously held by Phil Disher. Entering the game, Phipps was tied with Disher, and surpassed the record with his solo shot in the bottom of the fifth.

GAME 2 | TRI-CITY 12 NEW JERSEY 9 | BOX SCORE

The 'Cats scored early and often in game two. The party started with a Silverio Slam in the first. Juan Silverio's 13th longball of the year was a grand slam to reclaim the lead after New Jersey tallied two in the top of the first.

The two teams traded blows throughout game two, leading to the bottom of the seventh, with the 'Cats trailing by two. With 2 outs and 1 runner on, the next 3 'Cats to reach the plate would reach safely, tying the game, and setting the stage for Nelson Molina. With a 3-2 count, 2 outs, and 2 runners on, Nelson Molina sent a ball soaring over the right field wall to secure the 12-9 win for the Tri-City ValleyCats, and put them a game ahead of Equipe Quebec, reclaiming sole possession of first place.

The 'Cats are back tomorrow for "Joe to the Show Night," celebrating the 92 former ValleyCats to reach the highest level of professional baseball, featuring a Joe Musgrove bobblehead presented by Snapple. Due to pandemic related overseas shipping delays, the Joe Musgrove Bobbleheads will not arrive in time for our September 1st giveaway. The first 1,500 fans in attendance at Wednesday's game will receive a voucher that guarantees them the bobblehead. The first 1,500 fans will also receive a voucher for a ticket to one of our games next week. Bobbleheads will be available for pickup during each of those games (Sept 7-9). Click here for tickets and more information.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.