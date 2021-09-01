Schaumburg Takes First Two of Series

September 1, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Sauget, IL - Schaumburg will look for a sweep on Thursday after an 11-5 win over Gateway, which saw the Boomers bats stay hot.

Alec Craig got the Boomers going again in the first inning of game two with a solo home run.

Braxton Davidson picked up right where he left off the previous night in the second inning with a lead-off solo home run, his third in two games. Clint Hardy singled immediately after Davidson's homer and was scored on a Brett Milazzo RBI single, making the score 3-0.

Hardy added a two-RBI single in the third, then Nick Oddo unloaded on a three-run homer to blow the game open at 8-0.

Hardy drove in another run the very next inning with a double that scored Chase Dawson to push the lead to 9-0.

Gateway would pick up their first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning courtesy of a lead-off home run by Ty Moore, his fourth of the year, to make the score 9-1.

An RBI groundout from Andres Regnault drove in Abdiel Diaz in the bottom of the sixth to pull Gateway within seven at 9-2.

Jay Prather's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in Justin Jones and pulled the Grizzlies one closer at 9-3.

Jack Harris hit his fourth home run in five games at GCS Credit Union Ballpark, a two-run shot, in the eighth inning to make things interesting at 9-5.

Angelo Gumbs added a two-run home run in the ninth inning for good measure to give his team an 11-5 lead.

Gateway will look to avoid the sweep on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 CT.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.