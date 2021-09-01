Schaumburg Takes First Two of Series
September 1, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release
Sauget, IL - Schaumburg will look for a sweep on Thursday after an 11-5 win over Gateway, which saw the Boomers bats stay hot.
Alec Craig got the Boomers going again in the first inning of game two with a solo home run.
Braxton Davidson picked up right where he left off the previous night in the second inning with a lead-off solo home run, his third in two games. Clint Hardy singled immediately after Davidson's homer and was scored on a Brett Milazzo RBI single, making the score 3-0.
Hardy added a two-RBI single in the third, then Nick Oddo unloaded on a three-run homer to blow the game open at 8-0.
Hardy drove in another run the very next inning with a double that scored Chase Dawson to push the lead to 9-0.
Gateway would pick up their first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning courtesy of a lead-off home run by Ty Moore, his fourth of the year, to make the score 9-1.
An RBI groundout from Andres Regnault drove in Abdiel Diaz in the bottom of the sixth to pull Gateway within seven at 9-2.
Jay Prather's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in Justin Jones and pulled the Grizzlies one closer at 9-3.
Jack Harris hit his fourth home run in five games at GCS Credit Union Ballpark, a two-run shot, in the eighth inning to make things interesting at 9-5.
Angelo Gumbs added a two-run home run in the ninth inning for good measure to give his team an 11-5 lead.
Gateway will look to avoid the sweep on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 CT.
