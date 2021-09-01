Washington Wins Both Ends of DH, Pulls into First-Place Tie

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things scored four times in the fifth to take a lead for good in the first of two games Wednesday at Wild Things Park, helping to earn Ryan Hennen his 10th win of the year after he lowered his league-leading ERA to 2.11 with five strong innings in his start. Washington won the series opener 4-2.

A Hennen throwing error trying to catch a runner off third in the third of game one allowed the Boulders to strike first and make it 1-0. Washington eventually responded with a game-tying single in the fourth by Trevor Casanova to knot things at one apiece.

The Wild Things scored the four runs in the fifth. Andrew Czech walked to start the inning and Cam Phelts ran for him, stole second and was sacrificed to third before scoring on a broken-bat flare to right center by Andrew Sohn, making it 2-1. The bases were full when Grant Heyman was hit by a pitch to make it 3-1 before Casanova hit a two-run single to make it 5-1. Washington loaded the bases again but couldn't get anymore.

The inning allowed Washington to put Hennen in line for the win. The lefty went five innings and allowed three hits and the unearned run with five strikeouts. Dan Kubiuk allowed his first run of the year in the sixth on an RBI double by New York's Kevonte Mitchell. Zach Strecker got tagged for a run on two hits before earning his 20th save of the year in the seventh inning.

The win got Washington to one game back of the Northeast Division lead.

WASHINGTON, Pa. (September 1) - With a win in the nightcap of the doubleheader, the Wild Things swept Wednesday's doubleheader and, with Sussex County's loss to Équipe Québec, pulled into a tie for first place in the Northeast Division. Washington used a strong start offensively and pitching that got out of jams to win the middle game of the series and take the series.

Nick Ward reached on a base hit to start the bottom of the first and went to third on a two-base error before scoring on an RBI triple by Scotty Dubrule, his first pro triple. Grant Heyman followed that with an RBI three bagger of his own to make it 2-0 and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Hector Roa. Tristan Peterson lifted a sac fly in the second to make it 4-0.

New York added a run in the third on a single by Zach Kirtley before adding its final run of the game in the sixth on a homer by Phil Capra.

Rob Whalen went 3.1 innings in his first Wild Things' start and allowed seven hits and one run with five strikeouts. Ben Vicini (8-0) picked up the win going 2.2 innings of one-run ball. He fanned four before Dan Kubiuk earned his first save as a Wild Thing with a clean seventh inning.

Washington and New York play their season series finale tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. It's the final contest before the huge four-game set on the road at Sussex County over Labor Day weekend. Tickets are available at wildthingstickets.com.

