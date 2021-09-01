'Cats, Jackals Rained out in Game 3

TROY, NY - The ValleyCats have once again been rained out at home. Tonight's game will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader, tomorrow, September 2, starting at 4:00 PM EST, gates open at 3:30 PM EST. Tonight's Joe Musgrove Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Snapple, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 8.

Tomorrow is "Irish Night" at "the Joe!" Enjoy corned beef and cabbage, and Guiness, while supplies last, and stick around for fireworks presented by Price Chopper and Market 32 following the completion of game two.

