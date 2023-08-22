Cats Claw Back Against El Paso, 9-6

EL PASO, Tex. - The Sacramento River Cats saved their best for last in the series opener against the El Paso Chihuahuas, clawing out of a 3-0 hole with nine runs in the final third of the contest for a 9-6 victory on Tuesday.

Brandon Dixon was the culprit behind a solo home run that gave an early lead to the Chihuahuas (53-68), and then they added on against the River Cats (52-58) and starter Miguel Yajure in the fourth with a double and a sacrifice fly by Jantzen Witte.

El Paso made it back-to-back innings with a run in the fifth when Tim Lopes began the frame with a double and then stole third, eventually scoring on a fielding error in left field by Mitch Haniger, his first game on a Major League rehab assignment.

That 3-0 score held until the top of the seventh when the Sacramento bats started to awaken, overcoming a pair of early outs with some two-out magic that started with a walk by Joey Bart and a single into left center by Brett Wisely. Both moved up 90 feet after a wild pitch, and then scored on a hard single into left center by Armando Alvarez to cut the lead to 3-2.

In the eighth was when Sacramento completed the comeback, scoring four times on four hits while also being aided by an El Paso error. A Jakson Reetz double and a miscue on a Fitzgerald batted ball had a pair in scoring position, setting up David Villar with an RBI opportunity that he cashed with a knock into left center. That extended both his reached base safely streak (22 games) and his hitting streak (11 games).

Following a Bart sacrifice fly for the second tally of the inning, Wisely delivered a two-bagger that once again put him in scoring position along with Villar. Both scored on yet another Alvarez base hit, this one into right center, which marked his second four-RBI game of the season.

Right away the Chihuahuas responded, plating a pair in the home half of the frame as Eguy Rosario was responsible for an RBI triple into right center before later scoring on a passed ball.

Once again, the River Cats started to pull away in the top of the ninth, reestablishing a cushion with a three spot that was started by a Bryce Johnson three-bagger into left field. After a Reetz walk, Fitzgerald drove them both home as he added to his team-leading home run tally by blasting his 16th of the season out to left-center field.

It was enough to stave off El Paso, who managed one final run thanks to a solo blast from Daniel Johnson in the bottom of the ninth, by a final of 9-6.

Capturing the win in his Sacramento debut was Parker Dunshee (1-0), going 2.1 innings in relief while allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit with a pair of strikeouts. Dunshee took the baton from Yajure after he completed five innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with four punchouts.

Eight of 10 River Cats hitters in the contest logged hits, which included multi-hit games from the duo Wisely and Alvarez who were each 2-for-5. Wisely also scored a pair of runs, as did Reetz and Fitzgerald, with the latter driving in three of his own.

Game two of the series takes place at Southwest University Park on Wednesday at 5:35 p.m. PT.

