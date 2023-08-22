Reno's Bats Quieted in 2-1 Walk-Off Loss at Sugar Land in Extras

August 22, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







SUGAR LAND, Tex. - Ali Sanchez's solo home run provided the only offensive punch for the Reno Aces (24-22, 68-52) in their 2-1 walkoff defeat in 10 innings to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (48-73), Tuesday night at Constellation Field.

Reno's only run came in the top of the eighth inning down 1-0 to Sugar Land, when Sanchez tied the game with his 10th home run of the season, a solo shot over the right field wall.

Heading into his second frame of relief, Andrew Saalfrank (4-2) suffered the defeat in the bottom of the ninth inning when the Indiana product with a run-scoring single hit by Sugar Land's J.J. Matijevic.

Aces starter, Ryne Nelson, produced a quality start in a no-decision as the Henderson, Nevada native held the Space Cowboys to one earned run on two hits, three walks, and one strikeout in seven frames.

Aces Notables:

* Ali Sanchez: 1-for-3, 1 HR (10), 1 RBI, 1 R. * Ryne Nelson: (N/D), 7.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R/1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K. * Andrew Saalfrank: (L, 4-2), 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R/0 ER, 1 BB and 1 K.

The Aces continue their week-long stint in the "Lone Star State," as the club will play game two of a six-game series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, Wednesday night, with the first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. PT.

Reno will return to the "Biggest Little City" on Tuesday, August 29th, to host the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, in a six-game series.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.