Winter Kick-Off Celebration at Greater Nevada Field Hosted by Teton Gravity Research and Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe Includes Legend Has It Screening

August 22, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - Ski season is nearing; join Teton Gravity Research and Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe at Greater Nevada Field on Thursday, October 5th, for their winter kick-off celebration, including a screening of the latest ski film, Legend Has It.

For 28 years, TGR has been traveling the globe with the best athletes and most incredible locations to uncover the ski lore and make "Legend Has It."

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with tickets starting at $15 and VIP section tickets at $21.

VIP Areas include;

Front of Stage: "Best Seats in the house" that include the best viewing on the large LED Videoboard and first-come, first-serve seating.

250 Lounge: Indoor area, bar service, and first-come, first-served seating.

Trellis: Reserved-private area, bar service, and first-come, first-served seating.

Tickets for Teton Gravity Research - Legend Has It at Greater Nevada Field are available at GreaterNevadaField.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.