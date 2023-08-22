OKC Dodgers Open 12-Game Homestand Tonight at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers open a 12-game homestand with a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes starting tonight at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday and during ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers play 12 home games in 13 days when they host the Albuquerque Isotopes Aug. 22-27 before taking on the Round Rock Express for a six-game home series Aug. 29-Sept. 3. First pitch for most games is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the exception of a 6:05 p.m. start Sunday, Aug. 27 and a 2:05 p.m. start Sunday, Sept. 3.

Tonight's series opener against the Isotopes falls on a $2 Tuesday featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products, while COOP Ale Works draft beer will be available at a special rate of $3.

The Dodgers will take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City tonight through Thursday. In addition to players and coaches wearing Cielo Azul jerseys and hats, the gameday environment during ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! will include Latin music, colorful and festive concourse decorations, unique entertainment, live performances and a Spanish-speaking public address announcer for select games. Cielo Azul translates to "Blue Sky" and since 2018, the Dodgers have participated in MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, or Fun Cup, which aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans, create a culturally relevant gameday experience and develop special alternative team identities.

Other upcoming homestand highlights, include:

- Thursday, Aug. 24 (7:05 p.m.) - ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! continues and the Par-Tea Hour offers 2-for-1 Twisted Teas at the Par-Tea Pad from when gates open at 6 p.m. to the first pitch. Additionally, the Twisted Tea Par-Tea Inning offers 2-for-1 Twisted Teas during the sixth inning.

- Friday, Aug. 25 (7:05 p.m.) - Current and former local military personnel and their families will be celebrated during Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's with fireworks set to follow the game. The night features in-game recognition of military members while players and coaches take the field in special commemorative camouflage jerseys and hats. Players' game-worn jerseys will be auctioned online to benefit the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation.

- Saturday, Aug. 26 (7:05 p.m.) - Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act presented by Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse will take place throughout the night. Tyler Scheuer has performed at stadiums and arenas throughout the country, including at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, balancing objects on his face ranging from beverages to ladders, while dancing to music and engaging the crowd.

Saturday is also a Braum's Friends and Family Night, allowing groups of 10 or more people to receive a game ticket, OKC Dodgers hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $13 per person.

- Sunday, Aug. 27 (6:05 p.m.) - Following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Groups of 10 or more can enjoy all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC Dodgers hat for the price of $25 per person.

- Tuesday, Aug. 29 (7:05 p.m.) - The $2 Tuesday features $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3.

- Thursday, Aug. 31 (7:05 p.m.) - The Par-Tea Hour offers 2-for-1 Twisted Teas at the Par-Tea Pad from when gates open at 6 p.m. Additionally, the Twisted Tea Par-Tea Inning offers 2-for-1 Twisted Teas during the sixth inning.

- Friday, Sept. 1 (7:05 p.m.) - Fireworks presented by Springhill Suites are scheduled to follow the game. Prior to the game, the final INTEGRIS Health "Home Run For Life" honoree of the season will be honored. The series features Oklahomans who have overcome medical hardships with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals at INTEGRIS Health. Kendi Wampler, a former dance studio owner from Duke, Okla., was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgery, chemotherapy, reconstruction and radiation. She will be recognized and take a celebratory lap around the bases.

- Sunday, Sept. 3 (2:05 p.m.) - During the game, guests will have the chance to build a LEGO® DREAMZzz™ character from the new series LEGO® DREAMZzz™. Following the game, an episode screening of LEGO® DREAMZzz™ will be shown on the videoboard while kids take the field to run the bases.

Single-game tickets for Dodgers' regular-season home games - as well as the best-of-three PCL Championship Series presented by Paycom Sept. 26-28 - are on sale now and range from $12-37. All tickets are digital and available for purchase online at okcdodgers.com/tickets.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

To view the Dodgers' complete 2023 schedule, visit okcdodgers.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

