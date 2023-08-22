Aviators Land Series Opener On Tuesday

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (64-57, 27-19) lost for just the second time in their last 12 home games, succumbing to the Las Vegas Aviators (62-58, 28-18) by a 5-3 final score in Tuesday's series opener. Tacoma has lost consecutive games for the first time since August 2-3 (at Sugar Land).

A's prospect Tyler Soderstrom connected on his 21st Triple-A home run of the season in the third inning, with two men on as Las Vegas leapt to a 3-0 lead. It was 5-0 in the fifth after the Aviators strung together four consecutive hits; Soderstrom doubled and scored, and Yohel Pozo slapped a two-run single.

Rainiers RHP Marcus Walden lasted 79 pitches and 4.1 IP, the five runs against him earned (8 H, 2 BB, 1 K). Aviators starter Zack Godley did 6.1 IP of work (101 pitches): 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K.

Tacoma made a game of it and trimmed the Vegas lead to two in the seventh. Pedro Severino (HBP) and Riley Unroe (BB) reached to lead off the inning, and Ryan Bliss singled to center (RBI). Bliss and Unroe each came home when Cooper Hummel stroked a double into the right field gap, and the score was 5-3 on the evening's final scoring play.

Jose Rodriguez relieved Walden with a superb 2.2 innings of scoreless relief. Rodriguez stranded two runners, and allowed only one hit (0 BB, 2 K). Ryder Ryan and southpaw Zach Muckenhirn each followed with a perfect inning of relief, each with a strikeout.

Rainiers third baseman Jake Scheiner had a game-high three hits. Bliss singled twice, and Cody Thomas and Kyle McCann joined Soderstrom with two hits for the Aviators.

The weeklong series will continue on Wednesday with a 7:05 PT first pitch at Cheney Stadium. Lefty Kyle Hart is scheduled to throw for Tacoma, opposite Las Vegas RHP Joey Estes. 11 games remain on this homestand.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

