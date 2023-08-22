12-Inning Game 1 Goes to Round Rock
August 22, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees tried but could not stop Round Rock from their 13th straight win, as the Express got a walk off three run homer from Sandro Fabian in the 12th inning for a 9-6 victory. In the 10th inning, the Bees brought home their automatic on a two out RBI single by Jack Lopez, but Round Rock would answer and tie it in the bottom of the 10th on an error. In the 11th, Jordyn Adams singled home the automatic runner to regain the lead, but the Express tied it up in their half of the inning to set up Fabian's game winner in the 12th off of Eric Torres (0-1).
Salt Lake was down 2-1 in the fourth when they took the lead on a two run homer by Jared Walsh. Adams and Brett Phillips each had two hits for the Bees. Starting pitcher Jhonathan Diaz went five innings and allowed just two runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
