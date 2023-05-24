'Cats and 'Dogs Rained out on Wednesday
May 24, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Portland, Maine - Tonight's Portland Sea Dogs game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats scheduled for 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, May 27th at 1:00 PM.
Fans with tickets to Wednesday's rained-out game may exchange their tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2023 Sea Dogs home game, based upon availability.
The single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, May 27th will consist of two seven-inning games.
Fans with questions regarding tickets can contact the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or by email at tickets@seadogs.com.
This is the first rain out for the Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field this season.
