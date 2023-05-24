'Cats and 'Dogs Rained out on Wednesday

May 24, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Tonight's Portland Sea Dogs game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats scheduled for 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, May 27th at 1:00 PM.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday's rained-out game may exchange their tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2023 Sea Dogs home game, based upon availability.

The single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, May 27th will consist of two seven-inning games.

Fans with questions regarding tickets can contact the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or by email at tickets@seadogs.com.

This is the first rain out for the Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field this season.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.