Ponies Fall to Flying Squirrels to Even Series

May 24, 2023







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-22) fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-2 on Wednesday night at Mirabito Stadium, which evened the series.

Richmond (21-19) got the scoring started with a Hayden Cantrelle solo homer in the third inning off Mike Vasil.

The Flying Squirrels then added four runs in the fourth inning, with three-straight hits. Carter Aldrete singled, Andy Thomas doubled, and Riley Mahan hit a two-run triple. A couple of batters later, Cantrelle drove in a pair with his second homer of the game to make it 5-0.

Down 5-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Hayden Senger hit an RBI single to drive in Luke Ritter for the Ponies' first run of the game.

In the seventh inning, with Binghamton down 6-1, Matt Rudick hit a solo home run to right field for the second-straight day. It was his second homer of the series and seventh of the season. Rudick went 2-for-4 with a homer, single, and walk. He extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Alex Valverde, New York Mets reliever Jimmy Yacabonis, and Sammy Tavarez combined to toss five innings out of the bullpen without allowing an earned run. Valverde tossed two innings with three strikeouts and Tavarez threw two innings with two strikeouts.

The Rumble Ponies will continue their series with the Flying Squirrels on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Yacabonis allowed one hit over one scoreless inning, throwing 13 pitches and 10 strikes...Tanner Murphy had his first three-hit game of the season and the fourth of his career...Joe Suozzi singled in the eighth inning for his first hit at the Double-A level in his Double-A debut.

