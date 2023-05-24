Bowie Blanks Akron 9-0 Despite Perfect Morris Inning and 10 Nikhazy Strikeouts

May 24, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







RubberDucks Game Recap

Bowie Baysox (14-25) 9, Akron RubberDucks (19-21) 0

WP: Garrett Stallings (1-2) LP: Doug Nikhazy (1-1) Save: Peter Van Loon (1)

Summary

Cody Morris tossed a perfect rehab inning and Doug Nikhazy struck out 10, but the Bowie Baysox scattered six Akron hits and used two big innings to shutout the Akron RubberDucks 9-0 on Wednesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Bowie added some late inning insurance to its 1-0 lead in the sixth inning. Coby Mayo launched a two-run home run to increase the lead to 3-0 Baysox. An Isaac Bellony RBI single and Anthony Servideo sac-fly stretched the Bowie lead to 5-0.

Mound Presence

Morris looked strong in his first rehab start since being placed on the Injured List on March 30. The right-hander opened the game getting Henston Kjerstad to flyout and Coby Mayo to pop out before striking out John Rhodes. Morris only needed 11 pitches (six strikes) in his inning of work. Nikhazy dominated the Baysox lineup at times following Morris. The left-hander struck out four the first time through the Bowie order and only allowed one run. The Baysox got to Nikhazy in the sixth, but he rebounded to strikeout the last three he faced. Mason Hickman followed with a scoreless inning and a third. Cade Smith allowed four runs in his inning of work.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense was unable to capitalize on base hits throughout the game. The RubberDucks were only set down in order twice, but stranded nine and were 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Notebook

10 strikeouts are a season high for Nikhazy and one away from tying his career high of 11 (7/9/2022)...Bryan Lavastida worked two walks to extend his team-long on-base streak to 14 games...Game Time: 2:27...Attendance: 2,065.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Bowie Baysox on Thursday, May 25 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Hunter Stanley (0-3, 4.99 ERA) will get the start against Bowie right-hander Chayce McDermott (3-2, 2.62 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.