McGarry Strong But Fightins Fall Late

(Reading, PA) - The Reading bullpen was unable to keep the lead for the Fightin Phils, giving the Harrisburg Senators the win 7-4. The win gave Harrisburg its second win of the six-game series.

Griff McGarry looked impressive on the bump, keeping Harrisburg scoreless in his third start of the year for Reading. McGarry allowed three hits and struck out three Harrisburg Senators in four innings of work.

The R-Phils were able to get to Senators starting pitcher Michael Cuevas early in the third, thanks to the bat of Matthew Kroon. Oliver Dunn doubled to get the inning started for Reading. Kroon followed up by crushing a ball to right field for his third home run of the year, giving the Fightin Phils the lead 2-0.

Although he allowed the early home run, Cuevas was strong for Harrisburg. In six innings of work, Cuevas struck out eight batters and allowed only three hits.

Cristian Hernandez was the first to come into relief for McGarry in the top of the fifth inning. Jackson Cluff walked, and later stole second. Cluff scored thanks to an infield hit RBI single from Robert Hassell III, cutting the lead in half 2-1.

Cuevas was able to get out of a bit of trouble in the sixth inning. Carlos De La Cruz reached after a hit by pitch with two outs. Johan Rojas followed with a double, which moved De La Cruz to third. The Fightins were unable to capitalize after Kroon flew out to end the inning.

After two solid innings of work from Hernandez, Tyler McKay came in relief in the seventh. Harrisburg's offense came alive and was able to capitalize, taking a 3-2 lead thanks to Cluff. After a walk from Brady Lindsly, Cluff homered to give the Senators the lead.

Harrisburg broke it open in the eighth. Braden Zarbnisky made his first appearance since coming off the developmental list, coming in for relief of McKay. Zarbnisky struggled to get going, giving up back-to-back singles to JT Arruda and Blake Rutherford. After a walk from Donovan Casey, Frankie Tostado came in to clean the bases. Tostado hit a grand slam bomb to right field, putting Harrisburg up 7-2.

Reading did not quit fighting and found some offense in the bottom of the eighth. De La Cruz got the two-out rally going with an infield hit. Rojas followed with a single of his own off Harrisburg pitcher Orlando Ribalta. Oliver Dunn scored both De La Cruz and Rojas off a double down the line to left, making it 7-4 Harrisburg. That hit gave Dunn his team leading 23rd RBI.

Reading was unable to make the comeback in the ninth. Harrisburg reliever Joel Peguero closed the inning out, recording his second save in two nights and securing the victory for the Senators 7-4.

Cuevas earned the win for Harrisburg to improve to 2-0 with the Senators this season. The loss went to McKay to fall to 0-2 on the year. With the win, Harrisburg improves to 21-19 on the season, while Reading drops to 15-25 with the loss.

Reading and Harrisburg are back in action Thursday night at 6:45 p.m. for game three of this week's six-game series. RHP Tyler Phillips is scheduled to start for the Fightin Phils, and he will go opposite Senators' LHP Alemao Hernandez.

