Yard Goats Seven-Run-Inning Not Enough

Altoona, PA - The Altoona Curve batted back from trailing 7-1 early, and scored five runs in the fourth inning and four runs in the fifth, and defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 13-9 on Wednesday afternoon at People's Natural Gas Field in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Drew Romo, Niko Decolati and Eddy Diaz each had two hits for the Yard Goats who have lost a season-high five consecutive games. The Yard Goats scored seven runs on six hits in the third inning and had a six-run lead.

Both teams combined for an offensive explosion that included 22 runs on 25 hits. After Hartford led 7-1 in the top half of the third inning, the home team erupted for 10 unanswered runs in the middle innings and would not look back. The Goats would add two more in the seventh, but it would not be enough to overcome the Curve.

Westchester, Pennsylvania native Chris McMahon took the hill for his eighth start of the season for the Goats in game two of this six game slate. Hartford came into the contest winning five of McMahon's seven starts. However, this outing would not add a sixth team win for the Capital City Team.

The Curve got on the board first when right fielder Henry Davis manufactured a ground out that scored Liover Peguero. McMahon settled down and was effective for the next two innings.

The Yard Goats tied the game up 1-1 on Bret Boswell's seventh double of the season, driving in catcher Drew Romo. This would be the first of three Boswell RBI's Wednesday. Romo had launched a two-run homerun in game one Tuesday and followed up with a single to right to keep his hot bat going. In fact, Romo would get two hits in the top of the third alone.

This was the start of a tremendous offensive inning for Hartford. Niko Decolati laid down a beautiful bunt that scored Boswell on a throwing error. Another Curve error would allow Hunter Goodman to reach base, ultimately scoring off Warming Bernabel's sixth double of the season. A couple of more walks from Curve pitching plated Grant Lavigne and Zac Veen. In between, Romo would deliver his second hit of the inning scoring Bernabel.

All told, the Yard Goats would score seven runs on six hits in the third. Hartford threatened the franchise single inning scoring record (eight runs) but ultimately, former Hartford Hawk southpaw Nick Dombkowski got the Curve out of the inning.

The Curve touched Yard Goats pitching for 10 unanswered runs in the third, fourth, and fifth. The Yard Goats would answer with two runs in the seventh off a wild pitch and another Boswell RBI, but it would not be enough.

Dombkowsi (1-1) earned the win for Altoona and Mitch Kilkenny (2-1) took the Goats' loss in front of 7,875 fans, many of them youngsters visiting PNG Field on Education Day. The Yard Goats fell to 19-21 on the season, and the Curve improved to 20-19.

The Yard Goats continue their two-city 12-game road trip on Thursday night at 6:00, and play the third of a six-game series against the Altoona Curve. RHP Nick Garcia will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Kyle Nicolas will start for the Curve. The game can be heard on AM 1410 WPOP, FM 100.9 and the iheart radio app. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday, June 6th (7:10 PM), and host the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, for a six-game series.

