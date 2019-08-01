Castro Deals as SeaWolves Take Down Ponies 5-1

August 1, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





The first place Erie SeaWolves took down the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 5-1 on Thursday night at NYSEG Stadium, completing a series win and going to a game ahead of Bowie in the Western Division standings.

The SeaWolves struck first and broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth against Rumble Ponies starter Mickey Jannis. With two outs, Kody Eaves and Cam Gibson each singled. Josh Lester doubled home both runners for a 2-0 lead. Sergio Alcantara singled home Lester for a 3-0 Erie advantage.

The Rumble Ponies struck for a run against Erie reliever Mark Ecker in the eighth. Quinn Brodey doubled with one out and scored on a two-out Jason Krizan single. Erie got out of the frame as Barrett Barnes sent a fly ball to right and the ball was dropped by Derek Hill. On the play, Krizan attempted to score from second and was cut down at the plate on a throw by Daniel Pinero to keep Erie ahead 3-1.

The 'Wolves added to the lead in the top of the ninth against Binghamton reliever Joshua Torres. Alcantara led off with a single. With one out, Hill sent a deep fly ball to center that was dropped by Quinn Brodey giving the 'Wolves a pair of baserunners. Isaac Paredes followed with his third hit of the game, and RBI single, scoring Alcantara for a 4-1 lead. It was the fifth straight multi-hit game for Paredes. Jose Azocar followed with an RBI double to right, plating Hill for a 5-1 lead.

Reliever Nolan Blackwood worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning, preserving the Erie victory.

Erie starter Anthony Castro (5-2) was brilliant as he matched a season-high with seven innings of work. He did not allow a run and allowed just one hit with four walks and seven strikeouts.

Jannis (5-3) took the loss for the Rumble Ponies allowing three runs on nine hits with a walk and three strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

The SeaWolves return to UPMC Park on Friday night as they begin a three-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) at 7:05 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (6-6, 3.77 ERA) takes the mound for the SeaWolves against RHP Joey Murray (0-1, 5.00 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.