Rumble Ponies Game Notes #108: Rumble Ponies (21-22, 56-51) vs. Erie SeaWolves (30-11, 61-46) - 6:35PM

August 1, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(21-22, 56-51), 2nd Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

ERIE SEAWOLVES

(30-11, 61-46), 1st Western Division

(Detroit Tigers)

Thursday - 6:35 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

RHP Mickey Jannis (5-2, 3.82 ERA) vs. RHP Anthony Castro (4-2, 4.22 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies wrap up their four-game series with the Erie Seawolves at NYSEG Stadium. This is the final meeting of the two teams this season.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies and the SeaWolves split their doubleheader Wednesday with the Ponies, winning game one 6-3 and the Wolves taking game two 3-0. In game one, Andres Gimenez started the scoring with a solo homer in the second. The Ponies then batted around in the fourth and scored five runs off Casey Mize to take control of the game. The Wolves scored all three of their runs in the seventh. Kevin Smith earned the win with six scoreless innings. In game two, Erie scored all three of its runs in the second off Joseph Shaw. The Ponies were limited the three hits and left the bases loaded twice. Drew Carlton earned the win with 2.1 scoreless innings of relief.

TOFFEY DRIVES IN TWO: As part of the Ponies' five-run fourth inning in game one, Will Toffey drilled a two-run double to left. He raised his RBI total to 24 on the season. Toffey finished the game 2-2 with two RBI, two doubles and a run scored.

GIMENEZ VS. ERIE: Andres Gimenez went 2-2 in game one Wednesday with a solo homer and a double. He is now hitting .422 (19-45) with five RBI, five doubles and three home runs in 14 games against the SeaWolves. Seven of his team-high 21 stolen bases have come against Erie.

CECCHINI HITS IN BOTH GAMES OF DH: Gavin Cecchini was the only Rumble Pony to get a hit in both games of yesterday's doubleheader. He went 1-3 with an RBI in game one and 1-4 in game two. Cecchini has gotten a hit in six of the last seven games and 10 of the last 12. He has nine RBI over the last 12 games.

ZANGHI SHUTS DOWN ERIE: RHP Joe Zanghi threw 3.2 no-hit innings of relief in game two Wednesday. It was his longest outing of the season as he struck out three and issued just one walk. He faced the minimum in all three innings he started.

KRIZAN'S SCORCHING JULY: Jason Krizan hit .333 for the month, which was second best in the Eastern League behind Altoona's Jared Oliva, who hit .388. Krizan also tallied 12 doubles, which is tied for the most in the league. He won EL Player of the Week for July 15-21.

FINAL GAME OF HOMESTAND: The Ponies are playing the final game of an eight-game homestand. So far, they are they are 4-3 after taking three of four from Bowie and dropping two of the first three to Erie.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies begin a short three-game road trip in Akron, playing the RubberDucks Friday night at 7:05PM. RHP Tommy Wilson takes the mound against lefty Tanner Tully.

Eastern League Stories from August 1, 2019

