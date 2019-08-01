Flying Squirrels Announce 2020 Schedule

FUNNVILLE - The Richmond Flying Squirrels, in conjunction with the Eastern League of Professional Baseball Clubs, announced the schedule for the 2020 season on Thursday afternoon.

The 2020 schedule includes 70 games to be played at The Diamond in Richmond, beginning with the home-opener on Thursday, April 16 at 6:35 p.m. when the Flying Squirrels host the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles affiliate). The season concludes on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7 against the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates).

"Our work to provide a better fan experience never stops," Flying Squirrels Vice President and COO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "We are already planning for our 2020 season and will carry great momentum from this very successful 2019 10th season and the memory-making events that took place over All Star Week last month. Our staff will be up to the challenge creatively and will use their superior work ethic and teamwork to make 2020 a season to remember like each of the 10 previous years."

For the 11th consecutive season, the Flying Squirrels will host Independence Day festivities at The Diamond on Saturday, July 4 when the Squirrels welcome the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. Richmond will play three special Sunday night home games including Father's Day on June 21, July 5 and September 6 with first pitch times scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Most Monday - Thursday home games will once again begin at 6:35 p.m., with Friday home games starting at 7:05 p.m., Saturday home games at 6:05 p.m. and most Sunday home games at 1:05 p.m. There will be four special weekday start times throughout the season: Wednesday, April 22 vs. Reading (10:35 a.m.), Wednesday, May 6 vs. Altoona (12:05 p.m.), Wednesday, July 22 vs. Akron (12:05 p.m.) and the regular-season finale on Monday, Sept. 7 vs. Altoona (1:05 p.m.).

Richmond will play at home for 11 weekend series, including Labor Day weekend to end the regular-season schedule. The 2020 Eastern League playoffs begin on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The Flying Squirrels will play 35 games at home against Western Division opponents, including seven games against the Senators and seven games against the Baysox. The Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) visit The Diamond for 10 games while the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians) play seven games and the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) play four games in Richmond.

From the Eastern Division, the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) have 13 games scheduled at The Diamond while the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) play seven games in RVA and the Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) visit for six games. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets), New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) and Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) each play three games at The Diamond.

The monthly breakdown of the 2020 home schedule is as follows: seven games in April, 16 games in May, 14 games in June, 11 games in July, 15 games in August and seven games in September.

Ticket information and additional promotional information for the 2020 season will be released at a later date.

The Flying Squirrels have three homestands remaining in the 2019 season at The Diamond. After a seven-game road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a four-game, three-day series against the Baysox beginning Aug. 9. For tickets or more information, visit SquirrelsBaseball.com, call 804-359-FUNN (3866) or visit the Flying Squirrels offices.

