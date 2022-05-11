Carved up by Encarnacion

PENSACOLA, FL - Blue Wahoos right fielder Jerar Encarnacion continued to torment the Trash Pandas going 4-4 with a homer, three singles, three RBI and three runs scored as Pensacola defeated Rocket City 8-2 Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Encarnacion is now 5-8 for the series and is hitting .470 (16-34) against the Trash Pandas this season with three homers and five RBI.

Pensacola jumped on Rocket City starter Brent Killam with four runs in the first. Shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder led off the inning with a four-pitch walk, then stole second before right fielder Encarnacion brought him home with an RBI single to left. Encarnacion advanced to second on a wild pitch, third on a fly out, then scored after leftfielder Griffin Conine reached on a two-out fielding error by second baseman Preston Palmeiro. Centerfielder Victor Victor Mesa came up next and ripped a two-run homer to left-center and the Blue Wahoos led 4-0.

The Trash Pandas responded with two runs in the third. Catcher Anthony Mulrine reached on a fielding error at second, then went to third on a double to left by shortstop Livan Soto. After Mulrine scored on a sac fly to right from first baseman Trey Cabbage, Soto came in on a two-out RBI single to center from designated hitter Braxton Martinez to cut the deficit in half to 4-2.

Things stayed that way until the fifth when the Blue Wahoos put the game away with Encarnacion's two-run blast over the left-centerfield wall off Killam. In the eighth, Mesa added a two-run single to his ledger to make the final tally 8-2. The double gave him four RBI for the game.

Getting the win for Pensacola was starter Cody Mincey (2-1) who allowed two unearned runs on five hits with five strikeouts over six innings. Killam (1-2) gave up six runs, three earned, on six hits over five frames with six strikeouts in taking the loss.

The Blue Wahoos finished with 10 hits. In addition to Encarnacion, Mesa, was 2-4 with his homer and run to complement his four RBI. Catcher Paul McIntosh chipped in by going 2-4 with a double, run and stolen base.

The Trash Pandas had eight hits with Soto collecting a single, double and run scored in four at-bats. Third baseman Kevin Maitan chipped in by going 2-4 with two singles.

The Trash Pandas (18-11) continue their six-game series against the Blue Wahoos (14-15) Thursday evening at Blue Wahoos Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT. The game can be heard on 103.9 FM THE UMP and Sports Radio 730 AM with Josh Caray on the call.

