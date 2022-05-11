Barons with Offensive Overload in Game 2 against Shuckers

On Wednesday morning, the Barons broke into the score column first for the 18th time in 29 games this season. It only took Lenyn Sosa three pitches to do so as he launched a wall-scraping homer over the right-field fence. The Shuckers would answer relatively quickly, though. After Scott Blewett fanned the first two batters in the second, Biloxi's Brent Diaz stepped up and sent a solo home run the opposite way.

However, the quick responses were only beginning because the Barons answered right back with their second solo shot. Yoelqui Cespedes held the honors as he smashed a first-pitch frozen rope over the fence for his fifth long ball of the year. Then, in the top of the eighth, Craig Dedelow gave the Barons their third solo shot of the day. Also, in doing so, Dedelow regained control of the team lead in homers, with seven of them now.

The sixth inning saw the end of the day for both starters. Biloxi's Nick Bennet ended with 5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, and 8 SO, which set a new career-high. Conversely, Scott Blewett survived into the sixth but needed to be pulled part of the way through. In the end, the 6'6" righty made it 5.2 innings after allowing four hits, two runs, but only one earned, and two walks while punching out three batters as well.

As a result, Blewett was in line for the victory, but only if the shaky bullpen could withstand the rest of the ballgame. Thankfully, the Barons' offense added four insurance runs in the seventh via two doubles, an RBI groundout, and a two-out base hit from Jose Rodriguez. However, the offense would not stop there, as they put up three additional runs in the final two frames. Even with the inconsistent arms out in the pen, it was too great a cushion for Biloxi to overcome. In the end, Blewett earned his second victory of the season as the Barons leveled out the series at one apiece by a score of 10-5.

