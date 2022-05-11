Biscuits Win Streak Halted by Smokies, Fall 8-4

ï»¿KODAK, TENN - The Tennessee Smokies (15-12) homered away as they defeated the Biscuits (15-12) 8-4 in the series opener Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium.

In the top of the first, Greg Jones started the night in terrific fashion for the Biscuits with a two-run home run in his first at-bat of the game.

Yonathan Perlaza did not appreciate that and answered with a two-run home run of his own to tie the game at two in the bottom of the second inning.

In the bottom of the third, Smokies infielder Luis Vazquez connected on his first home run of the season in a solo shot over the left-field wall for the Smokies to take the lead 3-2.

"Anything you can do, I can do better" was the motto as Kameron Misner delivered his own no-doubt solo home run to center for the Biscuits to tie the game in the top of the fourth inning. In the bottom of the fourth with runners in scoring position, the Smokies took the lead again with a sacrifice fly from Bryce Windham that scored Yonathan Perlaza.

The game remained close until the bottom of the eighth when Smokies third baseman Chase Strumpf extended the lead with a three-run home run that made the score 7-3 Smokies. Later in the inning, Levi Jordan smashed a home run again on Michael Costanzo that served as an insurance run to make the score 8-3 Smokies.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Biscuits were able to shorten the lead and score a run late after a Blake Hunt RBI-double that brought Evan Edwards home. However, a rally could not be started as the Biscuits' win streak was halted in an 8-4 defeat in the series opener.

The Biscuits will try to balance the series when they face RHP Peyton Remy (2-0, 7.50) tomorrow at 6:00 pm.

The Biscuits will try to balance the series when they face RHP Peyton Remy (2-0, 7.50) tomorrow at 6:00 pm.

